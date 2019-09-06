P Chidambaram in Tihar jail: The Supreme Court on Thursday sent former Union Minister P Chidamabaram in judicial custody for 14 days in the INX media case. With a fan and blanket, he spent a restless night in jail.

P Chidambaram in Tihar jail: Observing that allegations against former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case were of serious nature, a Delhi special court on Thursday sent him in judicial custody for two weeks. The Congress leader has been sent to Tihar jail where he has been kept in cell 15, ward 2 and jail 7 till Septemeber 19.

Sources said that Chidambaram spent a restless night inside jail 7 where he has been provided with 6 blankets, ceiling fan, cot and western toilet. The court permitted him to carry medicines and specs. There are two types of cell in jail 7, one comprises three inmates in one cell while the other one is a separate cell for one man.

Keeping Chidambaram’s Z-security in mind, security arrangements have been tightened outside his cell. There are about 800 prisoners in jail 7.

Other VIP prisoners to have been locked in Jail 7 were Ratul Puri, Christian Michel James, Rajiv Saxena, Deepal Talwar and Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidamabaram.

Chidamabaram has been kept next to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik who has been locked for more than two weeks.

This is how his schedule in jail looks like:

He will be lodged in the cell from 9 pm to 6 am in accordance with the usual schedule of other inmates.

The breakfast comprises two biscuits, tea and poha and is served between 8 am to 9 am . Reportedly, after spending an uneasy night Chidambaram had poha and tea for breakfast.

Since Chidamabaram is still under trial, it’s not necessary for him to do odd jobs and hence can read, walk, teach or sit in leisure time.

According to prison rules, Chidamabaram’s family can provide him with specific books with the permission of the jail superintendent. Other than lawyers, a total of 10 people from his family can visit him everyday.

The lunch will be provided somewhere around 11 am and will continue for an hour following which he will be locked inside his cell from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. The dinner will be served at 6:45 pm after which he can watch television till 9 pm and then get back to his respective cell.

The dinner menu for the senior Congress leader is an ordinary one which includes roti, dal, sabzi and rice. RO facility for drinking water and in case, Chidambaram wants packaged water he will have to pay to the jail canteen.

