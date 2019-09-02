P Chidambaram won't go to Tihar jail; Supreme Court extends CBI custody for 3 days: The Supreme Court has ordered that former finance minister P Chidambaram would not be sent to the Tihar jail. The court further asked the trial court toi consider Chidambaram's bail plea in connection with INX media case.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram will not be sent to the Tihar jail if the trial court rejected his interim bail plea, the Supreme Court ordered on Monday. Modifying its orders, the apex court asked the trial court to consider his interim bail plea in connection with the INX Media corruption case. In case Chidambaram’s bail plea gets rejected then his CBI custody would be extended by three more days, the apex court added. The court has also decided that it would take up the matter again on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

The Bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna asked the 74-year-old Congress leader to approach the concerned court for interim protection. Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, appealed the court not to send Chidambaram to Tihar jail. During the hearing, Sibal argued that no prejudice would be caused to anyone by putting Chidambaram in Tihar jail and suggested to put him under house arrest.

SC modifies its order of asking trial court to send Congress leader P Chidambaram to CBI custody if it rejects his plea of interim bail,& decides to take up the matter again on Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there would be jurisdictional issue #INXMediacase https://t.co/tWu3UmM9Dn — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

For the past 11 days, Chidambaram has been kept under CBI custody. The central investigation agency had arrested him on August 21. He has been currently put up in agency’s headquarters in Delhi.

Chidambaram was arrested a day after Delhi High Court denied his anticipatory bail plea in INX media case. Both the ED and CBI were chasing the Congress leader to arrest him in connection with the case.

The CBI filed the case against Chidambaram back in 2017 alleging irregularities in the transfer of overseas funds worth Rs 305 crores to INX Media which was cleared by Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007.

The beneficiaries involved Chidamabaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea. Chidambaram then was the Union Finance Minister.

