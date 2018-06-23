Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and slammed Union Minister Arun Jaitley for his remarks claiming that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is a Maoist sympathiser. He dubbed Jaitley's statement as "laughable and absurd". he further added that the Congress has fought against the jihadists in Jammu and Kashmir and brought down the level of violence substantially.

In the wake of the BJP leader Arun Jaitley’s statement that the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sympathise Maoists and militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and called Jaitley’s remarks “laughable and absurd”. He further added that the Congress has never supported the two parties in the past and cited the Chhattisgarh Maoist violence. He was referring to the 2013 attack that targeted a few members of the party in Sukma district’s Darbha Valley and resulted in the death of 27 people.

Earlier on Friday, Jaitley wrote a blog post titled ‘Who Is Threatening Human Rights?’ in which he talked about jehadists and Maoists are being supported by the Congress.

Congress leader further asserted that under UPA, the Congress has fought against the jihadists in Jammu and Kashmir and brought down the level of violence substantially.

On the other hand, in his blog post, Jaitley also accused Rahul Gandhi of joining the students who raised subversive slogans at JNU and Hyderabad.

Jaitley’s blog also talked about the terror groups which were being trained by “our western neighbour” to spread restlessness in India.

Moreover, Jaitley further claimed that the other opposition parties such as AAP and TMC are also seeking political gains from the Maoists. in his blog, he further claimed that the militant groups have got an access to human right organisations.

he further alleged that these organisations have no place for election or Parliamentary democracy and they believe that there is no place for life, liberty, equality and free speech.

