A day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Congress of playing religion card in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader P Chidambaram hit back. The former finance minister took to Twitter and said she should share her secret information with the Home Minister.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit back at Defence Minister Nirmal Sitharam for her remarks that Congress wants to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls on religious lines. Taking a jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman, the former finance minister on Twitter said, “The Defence Minister says there are ‘plans to incite riots in the run-up to Lok Sabha election’. She should share her secret (?) information with the Home Minister.” In another early morning tweet, he said, “After taming Pakistan, eliminating terrorism, stopping infiltration and acquiring Rafale aircraft, the Defence Minister has all the time in the world to inquire into the religious affiliations of parties and persons!”

His remarks come a day after Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing a press conference, said that Congress is playing up the card of religion and communal division in the run-up to the upcoming general elections. She further said, “Congress party shall be solely responsible if any disharmony plays out between now and 2019 elections.”

Quoting an Urdu daily, Nirmala Sithramaman claimed that Rahul Gandhi, after meeting minorities leaders, has said that Congress is a Muslim party. A day after Nirmala Sitharaman’s attack on Congress, its spokesman Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, asked Nirmala Sithraman to stop holding press conferences quoting fake news articles.

He further said, “The Congress at its core is an inclusive party and has always condemned communal incidents. BJP, on the other hand, thrives on creating communal disharmony & facts prove this.”

Referring to various reports, the Congress leader said, “As per Association for Democratic Reports (ADR) report, almost 50% hate speech cases are against BJP leaders, Yale University research shows BJP’s vote share increases after every communal riot prior to elections. Amnesty International states there has been an alarming increase in crimes against marginalised groups since 2014.”

