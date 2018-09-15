Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram as the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee while Rajeev Gowda will be the convener of the committee. Besides this, AK Antony will be the Chairman of Coordination committee and Jairam Ramesh will be the convener of the committee.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram as the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee while Rajeev Gowda will be the convener of the committee. Besides this, AK Antony will be the Chairman of Coordination committee and Jairam Ramesh will be the convener of the committee. Along with these, Anand Sharma is appointed as the Chairman of Publicity committee and Pavan Khera is appointed as the convener of the committee.

Eyeing on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress in August declared that the party has formed three committees. The committees have names of some senior Congress leaders, who will be working rapidly on coming up with some major strategies for her general elections. Besides the above-mentioned leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal are some other bigwigs of the newly-formed Congress committees.

Coming to the manifesto committee, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Manpreet Singh Badal, Shashi Tharoor, Sushmita Dev, Rajeev Gowda, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Sachin Rao, Lalitesh Tripathi, Bindu Krishnan, Raghuveer Meena, Meenakshi Natarajan, Balchandra Mungekar, Rajni Patil, Mukul Sangma and Sam Pitroda are some of the other senior leaders which will be a part of it.

On the other hand, the publicity committee has both the big guns and young party leaders like Surjewala, Manish Tiwari, Rajeev Shukla, Divya Spandana, Milind Deora, Pawan Khera, Kumar Ketkar, VD Satheesan and Praveen Chakravarty. It is quite clear that most of the party’s senior leaders are members of the committees announced lately.

