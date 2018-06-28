Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram relative, S Sivamoorthy, who went missing on Monday, June 25, was found dead on Wednesday. The police recovered his body lying near Kelavarapalli dam at Hosur. The police arrested three men in connection to the case on June 26, who confessed that they have murdered S Sivamoorthy.

A close relative of former finance minister P Chidambaram was found dead in Krishnagiri on Wednesday, reported the New Indian Express. Reports said that Industrialist S Sivamoorthy (47) went missing on Monday, June 25 and his body was discovered from near Kelavarapalli dam at Hosur. S Sivamoorthy is survived by Durga Vaishnavi, daughter of Nalini Chidambaram’s sister Padmini. According to the police, it was a ransom plot that went horrendously wrong.

Till now, the police has arrested three men in connection to the case. After the police investigation, it was revealed that Sivamoorthy was on his way to Coimbatore for a business deal on Monday, June 25. He was expected to return on the same day, but he did not return till Tuesday. It was when his father Chinnasamy filed a complaint at the Tirupur North police station about his son being missing from last day.

After the police complaint, police arrested Vimal (35), Manibharathi (22) and Gowtham (22) near Ambur on Tuesday night on the basis of a tip-off. During the interrogation, the three of them revealed that they have murdered Sivamoorthy. Sivamoorthy was a businessman, who used to run a knitwear export company in Uthukuli road near Karumarampalayam.

One of the accused, Vimal was a business partner with Sivamoorthy, the police said. He revealed that he took Sivamoorthy out on the pretext of introducing him to a buyer. He was then joined by Mani, Gowtham and one Moorthy (37) at Kurundhamalai near Annur.

There plan was to kidnap him and ask for ransom. However, their plan went terribly wrong after Sivamoorthy raised an alarm, and they strangulated him out of fear.

After killing him, they put his body into a car and dumped the body at Kelavarapalli dam on Monday. The Ambur police caught the three accused near Chennai-Bengaluru highway, while the Tirupur police took them into custody.

