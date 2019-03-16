Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan award upon Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH, for the field of Trade and Industry - Food Processing.

Padma Awards 2019 LIVE updates: President Ramnath Kovind presented Padmeminent 2019 to emminent personalities at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The awardees were senior advocate and activist HS Phoolka, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, archer Bombayla Devi Laishram, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Tabla maestro Swapan Chaudhuri, actor Manoj Bajpayee, mountaineer Bachendri Pal, MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and folk singer Teejan Bai. Forty seven prominent personalities had been conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on March 11, 2019 (Monday). The remaining awardees were conferred the honour at another function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 16, 2019 (Saturday).

Reports said as many as 112 personalities were selected for this year’s Padma awards and their names were announced on the eve of Republic Day this year. The Padma Awards are considered one of the highest civilian awards of the country and conferred in three categories – – the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri.

