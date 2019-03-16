Padma Awards 2019 LIVE updates: President Ramnath Kovind presented Padmeminent 2019 to emminent personalities at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The awardees were senior advocate and activist HS Phoolka, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, archer Bombayla Devi Laishram, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Tabla maestro Swapan Chaudhuri, actor Manoj Bajpayee, mountaineer Bachendri Pal, MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and folk singer Teejan Bai. Forty seven prominent personalities had been conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on March 11, 2019 (Monday). The remaining awardees were conferred the honour at another function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 16, 2019 (Saturday).
Reports said as many as 112 personalities were selected for this year’s Padma awards and their names were announced on the eve of Republic Day this year. The Padma Awards are considered one of the highest civilian awards of the country and conferred in three categories – – the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri.
President Kovind presents Padma Awards at 2019 Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President confers Padma Shri award upon Manoj Bajpayee
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri award upon actor Manoj Bajpayee. Bollywood actor Bajpayee has also acted in Telugu and Tamil language films. He is the recipient of two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards.
President confers Padma Shri award upon Sunil Chhetri
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri award upon Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. Thirty-four-year-old Chhetri is the second highest goal scorer among active international players in the world. Chhetri, with 102 appearances for India, and Messi, in 124 internationals, are joint 21st in the all-time list of goal scorers, reports said.
President confers Padma Shri award upon H S Phoolka
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri award upon H S Phoolka in the field of Public Affairs. Phoolka, who resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, has been leading the legal fight for justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He has taken up cases against several Congress leaders accused of involvement despite the government cover-up.
President confers Padma Shri award upon former cricketer Gautam Gambhir
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri award upon former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. The left-handed opening batsman, who played domestic cricket for Delhi and captained Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, was on the top of his game between 2008 and 2011.
President confers Padma Bhushan award upon Mahashay Dharampal Gulati
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan award upon Mahashay Dharampal Gulati the owner of MDH, for the field of Trade and Industry - Food Processing. Ninty-six-year-old Gulati aka MDH Dadaji is the highest earning CEO (25 crores approx) in FMCG sector and he is the owner of Rs 2,000 crore MDH group. Reports say Gulati was born in 1923 in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) and his family came to India with just Rs 1,500.
President confers Padma Shri award upon Basketball player Prashanti Singh
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri award upon Basketball player Prashanti Singh. Varanasi-born Prashanti is one of the most successful shooting guards and Arjuna awarde.
Tea seller D Prakash Rao from Odisha's Cuttack conferred Padma Shri
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri award upon D Prakash Rao, a tea seller from Odisha's Cuttack. Rao runs school for children living in slums.