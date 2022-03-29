This year's list includes four Padma Vibhushan awards, 17 Padma Bhushan awards, and 107 Padma Shri awards.

This year’s Padma Awards will be held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will bestow the Padma Shri award to 74 eminent individuals on Monday, including senior BJP leader late Kalyan Singh and actor Victor Banerjee, during a civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This year, 128 Padma awards are being given out, and the first civil investiture event was place on March 21st, with 54 people receiving the honour. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are the three categories of honours.

This year’s list includes four Padma Vibhushan awards, 17 Padma Bhushan awards, and 107 Padma Shri awards.

Thirty-four of the honorees are women, and the list also contains 10 Foreigners, Non-Resident Indians, and Overseas Citizens of India, as well as 13 deceased awardees.

Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was honored with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his work in the field of Public Affairs.

Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella and joint MD Krishna Ella received the Padma Bhushan awards.

Notably, Abdul Khader Nadakattin, a grassroots agricultural innovator from Karnataka’s Dharwad, won the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. He is recognised with over 40 ideas that benefit small and marginal farmers throughout India.

A professor of Ireland, Rutger Kortenhorst, was also awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to popularising Sanskrit in Irish schools.

“I work to promote Sanskrit because I love this language. I live in Ireland where we teach our students the Sanskrit language. Sanskrit gives people a deeper understanding of themselves. I am delighted and honored to receive the Padma Shri Award,” Kortenhorst said.

Here is the list of awardees:

Padma Vibhushan Awardees

Four people were conferred the Padma Vibhushan Awards in 2022. Namely :

1.Prabha Atre- Art, Maharashtra

2.Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous)- Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh

3.Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous)- Public Affairs, Uttar Pradesh

4.General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous)- Civil Service, Uttarakhand

Notable Padma Shri Awardees

107 people were conferred the Padma Shri awards this year. Namely:

Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry West Bengal

Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi

Shri Sumit Antil Sports Haryana

Shri T Senka Ao Literature and Education Nagaland

Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo) Art Uttar Pradesh

Shri Subbanna Ayyappan Science and Engineering Karnataka

Shri J K Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi

Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu

Srimad Baba Balia Social Work Odisha

Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Science and Engineering West Bengal

Ms. Madhuri Barthwal Art Uttarakhand

Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh

Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar Medicine Maharashtra

Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab

Shri Pramod Bhagat Sports Odisha

Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri Art Tamil Nadu

Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia Art Sikkim

Shri Maria Christopher Byrski Literature and Education Poland

Acharya Chandanaji Social Work Bihar

Ms. Sulochana Chavan Art Maharashtra

Shri Neeraj Chopra Sports Haryana

Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary Social Work Assam

Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Sports Kerala

Shri S Damodaran Social Work Tamil Nadu

Shri Faisal Ali Dar Sports J&K

Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Chandigarh

Dr. Prokar Dasgupta Medicine U.K.

Shri Aditya Prasad Dash Science and Engineering Odisha

Dr. Lata Desa Medicine Gujarat

Shri Malji bhai Desai Public Affairs Gujarat

Ms. Basanti Devi Social Work Uttarakhand

Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi Art Manipur

Ms. Muktamani Devi Trade and Industry Manipur

Ms. Shyamamani Devi Art Odisha

Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Gujarat

Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia Social Work Gujarat

Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve Art Madhya Pradesh

Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre Medicine Maharashtra

Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi Art Rajasthan

Shri Dhaneswar Engti Lit. and Education Assam

Shri Om Prakash Gandhi Social Work Haryana

Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Lit. and Education Andhra Pradesh

Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Jharkhand

Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Bihar

Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru Lit. and Education Odisha

Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh

Shri Ryuko Hira Trade and Industry Japan

Ms. Sosamma Iype Animal Husbandry Kerala

Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia Lit. and Education Madhya Pradesh

Ms. Sowcar Janaki Art Tamil Nadu

Ms. Tara Jauhar Lit and Education Delhi

Ms. Vandana Kataria Sports Uttarakhand

Shri H R Keshavamurthy Art Karnataka

Shri Rutger Kortenhorst Lit and Education Ireland

Shri P Narayana Kurup Lit and Education Kerala

Ms. Avani Lekhara Sports Rajasthan

Shri Moti Lal Madan Sci and Engineering Haryana

Shri Shivnath Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) Medicine Madhya Pradesh

Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah Art Telangana

Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) Civil Service Delhi

Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan Art Puducherry

Ms. R Muthukannammal Art Tamil Nadu

Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin Grassroots Innovation Karnataka

Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik Agriculture Karnataka

Shri Tsering Namgyal Art Ladakh

Shri A K C Natarajan Art Tamil Nadu

Shri V L Nghaka Lit. and Education Mizoram

Shri Sonu Nigam Art Maharashtra

Shri Ram Sahay Panday Art Madhya Pradesh

Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya Lit and Education Thailand

Ms. K V Rabiya Social Work Kerala

Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Sci and Engineering Maharashtra

Shri Sheesh Ram Art Uttar Pradesh

Shri Ramachandraiah Art Telangana

Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao Medicine Andhra Pradesh

Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai Social Work Gujarat

Ms. Padmaja Reddy Art Telangana

Guru Tulku Rinpoche Spiritualism Arunachal Pradesh

Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar Sports Goa

Shri Vidyanand Sarek Lit and Education Himachal Pradesh

Shri Kali Pada Saren Lit. and Education West Bengal

Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah Medicine Tamil Nadu

Ms. Prabhaben Shah Social Work Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Shri Dilip Shahani Lit and Education Delhi

Shri Ram Dayal Sharma Art Rajasthan

Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Lit. and Education J&K

Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan Lit. and Education Russia

Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Karnataka

Shri Kaajee Singh Art West Bengal

Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh Art Manipur

Shri Prem Singh Social Work Punjab

Shri Seth Pal Singh Agriculture Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Lit. and Education Uttar Pradesh

Baba Iqbal Singh Ji Social Work Punjab

Dr. Bhimsen Singhal Medicine Maharashtra

Shri Sivananda Yoga Uttar Pradesh

Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar Sci and Engineering Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Ajita Srivastava Art Uttar Pradesh

Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Spiritualism Goa

Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) Medicine Maharashtra

Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Lit and Education Haryana

Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi Medicine Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Lalita Vakil Art Himachal Pradesh

Ms. Durga Bai Vyam Art Madhya Pradesh

Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas Sci and Engineering Gujarat

Ms. Badaplin War

Padma Bhushan Awards

Seventeen people received the Padma Bhushan awards for the year 2022 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Namely

Victor Banerjee- Art, West Bengal

2. Madhur Jaffery Culinary

3. Satya Nadella

4.Sundararajan Pichai

5. Dr. Pratibha Ray

6. Dr. Sanjaya Rajaram

7. Acharya Vashishtha Tripathi

8. Krishna Murthy Ella , Suchitra Krishna Ella

9. Ghulam Nabi Azad

10. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous)

11.Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

12. Natarajan Chandrasekaran

13. Devendra Jhajharia

14. Rashid Khan

15. Cyrus Poonawalla

16. Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)

17. Swami Sachidanand