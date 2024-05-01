Padma Awards 2025 Nomination Process Opens, Deadline Set for September 15

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated the process for nominations for the prestigious Padma Awards 2025, with a submission deadline of September 15.

In an official statement, the MHA announced the commencement of online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2025, which will be conferred on Republic Day next year.

“The deadline for submitting nominations for Padma Awards is September 15, 2024. Nominations and recommendations will be accepted online through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in),” the statement read.

Established in 1954, the Padma Awards, comprising Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, stand as some of the nation’s highest civilian honors. They are traditionally announced every Republic Day.

These awards aim to acknowledge outstanding contributions and achievements in various fields, including but not limited to Art, Literature, Sports, Science, and Public Affairs.

The eligibility criteria emphasize that individuals from all walks of life, regardless of race, occupation, position, or gender, can be nominated. However, government officials, except doctors and scientists, are ineligible.

“The government envisions making Padma awards accessible to all citizens. We encourage nominations and self-recommendations from the public,” stated the MHA.

Efforts are urged to identify deserving candidates from diverse backgrounds, including women, marginalized communities, and individuals with disabilities, who are making significant contributions to society.

Nominations must include comprehensive details outlined in the provided format, along with a narrative citation (maximum 800 words) highlighting the nominee’s exceptional achievements and contributions.

Additional information and guidelines are available on the Ministry of Home Affairs website and the Padma Awards portal.

The MHA emphasized that the statutes and regulations governing these awards can also be found on their website