Padma Shri awardee Sulagitti Narasamma passed away at the age of 98 years in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Padma Shri awardee Sulagitti Narasamma, who had helped deliver more than 15,000 babies in Krishnapura, passed away at the age of 98 years in Bengaluru on Tuesday. According to reports, the Padma Shri awardee was admitted to a private hospital in Tumakuru for breathing problems. She was later shifted to Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru on Monday. Doctors said the 98-year-old was diagnosed with lung congestion and chronic respiratory failure.

Keeping in view, her selfless dedication, the government of India awarded her with the country’s fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri in 2018. She was also honoured with the National Citizen’s award of India in 2012.

Narasamma belonged to a nomadic race in a remote village in Pavagada taluk in Karnataka’s Tumkur district and she had married Anjinappa at the age of 12.

