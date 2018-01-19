Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Muslim community especially the youth to refrain from watching controversial movie Padmaavat. Terming it as bakwas (rubbish) and a waste of money, Owaisi asked the youth to rather use the time in studying.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial venture Padmavati has been renamed Padmaavat and given the nod by the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) but the controversies surrounding the film’s release is far from over. The latest to comment about the film is All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi who has called it rubbish and urged the Muslim community to refrain from watching the ‘pathetic’ movie. He also slammed the Centre for passing the instant ‘triple talaq’ bill without consulting the community affected but appointing a panel of former royals from Rajasthan and other historians for the release of Padmaavat.

Terming the movie as ‘bakwas’ (rubbish), Owaisi urged the Muslim youth not to waste their money and time. “Don’t go. God has not created you to watch a two-hour film,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said on Wednesday night while addressing a public meeting in Warangal district. Talking about the triple talaq bill that was passed recently, Asaduddin Owaisi said, Mr (Narendra) Modi (Prime Minister) has formed a 12-member committee for that film; take out what you can (but) nobody was consulted when law (to end triple talaq) was being made against us.”

Despite CBFC clearance, the Rajput Karni Sena have maintained that they will not let the movie release and have asked people from all over the country to protest against the film. Talking about the Rajput community’s strong stand, Owaisi asked the Muslims to learn from their unity and stand up for themselves. “The film is ‘bakwas’ and bad…The Muslim community has to learn from Rajputs, who are united in not letting the film release,” he said. He also bashed the government for the triple talaq law and called it an attempt to fill jails with Muslim men. “You should have spoken about reconciliation. This law will make men go to jail and women will be on the streets. This law is to fill jails with Muslim men,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindu.

Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini’s role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi was set to hit the big screen on January 25 but has now been postponed for a February 9 release. Supreme Court of India on Thursday lifted the ban on Padmaavat in six states but trouble continues to hover over its release. The Rajput community in Chattisgarh has warned aggressive protests and burning down of cinema halls if the movie is released in the state.