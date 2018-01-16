A school in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam was allegedly vandalised by the members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena after students performed on song 'Ghoomar' from the movie 'Padmaavat'. The police were informed about the incident and reached the spot to investigate. The Karni Sena has denied the allegations.

In a frightening incident, a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam was allegedly vandalised by the members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena after students performed on song ‘Ghoomar’ from the movie ‘Padmaavat’. During a cultural festival at St Paul’s School in Ratlam’s Jaora, students from class one to five were performing to the song when the Rajput outfit supporters interrupted the celebration. The children and parent were injured in the incident and escaped to nearby farms to save themselves. The police were informed about the incident and reached the spot to investigate.

Around three-four hours after the ‘Ghoomar’ performance by the girl, a mob of 20-25 persons went to the Saint Paul School around 1.30 PM and began vandalising the school property, while shouting slogans in favour of Sri Karni Sena, Jawra police station in-charge M.P. Parihar said. The Karni Sena has denied the allegations. Owner of the school, Devendra Munat later said that the Karni Sena members vandalized furniture, a sound system, notice board and window glasses. A student got injured too.

Since the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given a green light to the release the movie ‘Padmaavat’, the Karni Sena is not ready to make it any smoother for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Earlier, they had a problem with

the concept of the movie as it was allegedly maligning the image of Rani Padmini. After that, they had an issue with the song ‘Ghoomar’ as it was showing the queen dancing. After these protest, the film-makers decided to change the name of the movie and made it ‘Padmaavat’ but Karni Sena is not ready to make the release of the movie that easier. ‘Padmaavat’ is all set to release on January 25.