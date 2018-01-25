Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat has finally released today. State administrations across states have briefed up the security at Cinema Halls to make sure that Law and Order are maintained. Meanwhile, many schools in Gurugram are closed for today after a school bus was attacked in Gurugram on Wednesday. As a tense atmosphere prevails due to Padmaavat's release, many parents on Thursday dropped their children to school and said that there is panic, if school bus can be attacked in Gurugram then it can happen in Delhi also.

Padmaavat has finally hit cinema halls on Thursday in states across the nation amid high security and presence of security personnel across theatres in the nation. Meanwhile, a day after violent protests against the film in Gurugram where a school bus which belonged to GD Goenka School was targeted after angry protesters shattered its windows and hurled stones, some schools have taken a call to remain closed for today figuring there might be some active protesters who may disturb law & order in the state. Meanwhile, concerned about the security of their children, many parents on Thursday personally dropped their kids to school.

Speaking over tense atmosphere surmounting in several districts over Padmaavat release, one of the parent said, “As of now it’s peaceful here but it is indeed disturbing that in Gurugram some schools are shut as preemptive measures due to protests. Failure of administration.” While another parent said, “There is panic, if school bus can be attacked in Gurugram then can happen in Delhi also, even here there are cinema halls near schools, so have come to drop my child to school myself.”

As of now its peaceful here but it is indeed disturbing that in Gurugram some schools are shut as preemptive measures due to protests. Failure of administration: Parent #Faridabad #Padmaavat #Haryana pic.twitter.com/rvIFVTiOrv — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

Visuals of the school bus which was attacked yesterday by vandals in Haryana's Gurugram. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/aZHyiA4TZR — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

Speaking after a school bus was attacked in Gurugram on Wednesday, Bus conductor named Vijender said, “Protesters were pelting stones on cars and clashing with Police, we tried to navigate safely but got caught in the violence, fortunately, we were able to ensure safety of children which was our priority.”

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter account and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire. The Congress chief in its tweet wrote, “There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire.”