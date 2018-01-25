Amid protests taking place against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday while hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that there will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire. Rahul's criticism for the BJP has come after a school bus was targeted by fringe elements who were protesting against Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat which has finally released today.

Earlier on January 24, angry protesters attacked a school bus in Gurugram. According to reports, the bus was allegedly targeted by protesters belonging to fringe Rajput group Karni Sena, who threw stones, and smashed windows. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Following the incident, one of the members of the school staff said that as soon as the bus left the school, it was attacked by protesters. “As soon as we came out of the school the bus was attacked. Even the police could not control them. The children somehow took cover inside the bus.”