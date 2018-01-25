After multiple threats by the Kani Sena supporters, many theatres and multiplexes refused to screen the controversial film Padmaavat, citing lack of security. The police detained dozens of people for protesting against the movie release and burning effigies. On Wednesday, a group of youngsters tried to barge into the Wave multiplex in Uttar Pradesh but were foiled by the security forces.

Police detained six people after they tried to immolate themselves in front of a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi | Photo: ANI

A day after a school bus was targetted by the angry Karni Sena supporters in Gurugram over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, six people in Varanasi tried to immolate themselves in front of a mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Thursday, appealing to people not to watch the movie. Padmaavat was released today amid high security owing to fears of widespread riots. Police was on high alert across many states after protesters threatened to disrupt the movie release.

After multiple threats by the Kani Sena supporters, many theatres and multiplexes refused to screen the controversial film Padmaavat, citing lack of security. The police detained dozens of people for protesting against the movie release and burning effigies. On Wednesday, a group of youngsters tried to barge into the Wave multiplex in Uttar Pradesh but were foiled by the forces. Some people in Mathura even stopped a train to protest against the release of the movie.

Man tries to self immolate outside a cinema hall in Varanasi, detained by Police. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/lIGVaaozct — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2018

However, the movie opened on a positive note in Haryana and Punjab. The cinema hall managers said that the film is getting a good response from the people. “We normally have 5-6 shows every day for films. But for Padmaavat, we have 12 shows daily in view of the high demand,” a cinema hall owner in Sirsa, Haryana, said. The BJP government in Haryana had earlier imposed a ban on screening of the film in the state but the Supreme Court stayed the ban.

Padmaavat was released in about 300 theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere till noon, officials said. Besides the southern states, the movie was also screened under tight security Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and other places in Punjab.

Slamming the Karni Sena supporters for creating panic in many states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “They killed Muslims, burnt Dalits alive, thrashed them. Today, they have started pelting our children with stones, have started intruding into our homes. Don’t remain silent now, speak up.” The Congress President Rahul Gandhi also hit out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the attack on the school bus by Karni Sena followers over the release of the film. “There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on Rajput Queen Padmavati. Set in 1303 AD medieval India, Padmaavat is the story of honour, valour and obsession. Since the beginning, the Karni Sena has been protesting vociferously against the release of Padmaavat and has demanded a ban on the film, saying it distorts history.