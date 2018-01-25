Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday while speaking on the recent attack on a school bus by a fringe group who were protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in Gurugram, said that it is a matter of shame for the entire nation. Delhi CM while lashing out at protesters further said that if children are pelted with stones on Republic Day eve, a few kms away from nation's capital, it is a matter of shame for the entire nation.

"If our children are pelted with stones on Republic Day eve, a few kms away from nation's capital, it is a matter of shame for the entire nation," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Terming the attack on a school bus by fringe groups who were protesting against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat as a matter of shame for the entire nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he couldn’t sleep the entire night after knowing that a school bus was attacked by the protesters. Angry protesters on Thursday stoop too low when they targeted a school bus belonging to a reputed GD Goenka School in Gurugram. The incident took place on Sohna Road in Gurugram, Haryana. Fortunately, there were no reports of any student getting injured in the incident, but the incident has received widespread condemnation.

The protesters while targeting the school bus shattered its windows and hurled stones. Following the incident, some schools in Gurugram decided to remain closed for the day. Earlier the conductor of school bus named Vijender which was targeted while narrating the incident said, “Protesters were pelting stones on cars and clashing with Police, we tried to navigate safely but got caught in the violence, fortunately, we were able to ensure the safety of children which was our priority.” Meanwhile, the incident has triggered security concerns among parents as many guardians personally dropped their kids to school.

Speaking on the incident, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Yesterday some people pelted stones on school children in Gurugram. I couldn’t sleep the entire night. If our children are pelted with stones on Republic Day eve, a few kms away from nation’s capital, it is a matter of shame for the entire nation.” The Delhi CM Kejriwal further said, “I appeal to everyone. We cannot afford to remain silent anymore. They killed Muslims, burnt Dalits alive, thrashed them. Today, they have started pelting our children with stones, have started intruding into our homes. Don’t remain silent now, speak up.”

Yesterday some people pelted stones on school children in #Gurugram. I couldn't sleep entire night. If our children are pelted with stones on Republic Day eve, a few kms away from nation's capital, it is a matter of shame for the entire nation: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/IJuWTXwz1q — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

Not only Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, but Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to his Twitter account and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire. The Congress chief in his tweet wrote, “There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire.”