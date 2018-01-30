Hours after he was sent back to Haryana prison, Rajput leader and Karni Sena supporter Kunwar Surajpal Singh Amu has been granted bail. He was arrested by Gurugram police on January 25 from his DLF residence for inciting violence in Bhondsi area of Gurgaon-Alwar National Highway, a day before the release of Padmaavat.

Rajput leader Kunwar Surajpal Singh Amu who had put a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone’s head has been released on a bail on Tuesday. He was arrested by Gurugram police on January 25 from his DLF residence for inciting violence in Bhondsi area of Gurgaon-Alwar National Highway, a day before the controversial movie’s release.

Amu’s release came hours after he was sent back to Haryana prison. The Rajput leader was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak on Monday after he complained of chest pain. However, he was brought back to the jail after satisfactory medical reports. He had earlier raised eyebrows when he called NewsX anchor Sanjana Chowhan ‘baby’ during a live broadcast. Ms Chowhan was outraged by his act and asked him to apologise, but he started to threaten her.

National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken note of the incident following the anchor’s complaint and summoned Mr Amu for his sexist remarks. “National Commission for Women today received a call from @NewsX anchor @SanjanaChowhan during which she filed a complaint against Surajpal Amu of Karni Sena for addressing her as “baby”, using derogatory remarks and threatening the news anchor on air. .@Sanjanachowhan filed the complaint over a phone call with Chairperson Smt. @sharmarekha while she was recording on air. NCW has taken cognizance of the incident and will be summoning Surajpal Amu,” NCW had posted on micro-blogging site Twitter after the incident.

Check out the video here: