A man was thrashed after he planned to watch the movie in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat. After thrashing the man, the accused made him pen an apology and recorded the whole incident. Later they shared the video on social media. Many incidents of violence were reported across the country ahead of the film’s release. Earlier, a school bus carrying students was also torched by those opposing the release of Padmaavat.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent movie Padmaavat has been the center of controversies for over a month now. The director along with the actors went through a lot just to get the movie released across India so that people could watch it and decide themselves whether the history has been altered or not, as alleged by the Karni Sena supporters. After facing several cuts and failing its primary release date, Padmaavat finally made to the theatres on January 25 across India. Many incidents of violence were reported across the country ahead of the film’s release. A school bus carrying students was also torched by those opposing the release of Padmaavat. Recently, a man was thrashed after he planned to watch the movie in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat.

According to reports, the man hailing from Vadodara, was brutally thrashed by two goons after they overheard his plan of watching Padmaavat. The bizarre incident took place on January 24 when the victim was in Ankleshwar to meet his friends. After thrashing the victim, who was identified as Upendrasingh Jadhav, the accused also forced him to pen down an apology. The whole incident was recorded by another accused, who later shared the video on the social media platforms. After feeling humiliated, Upendrasingh Jadhav filed a complaint with the police.

As per the complaint, the accused, identified as Bhargavgsinh Padhiyar and Ranjit Fuvad, overheard him talking on phone and assaulted him saying ‘how could he dare to watch the film despite being a Rajput and despite the Karni Sena’s appeal for the film’s boycott’. Commenting on the matter, an investigating police official from GIDC Ankleshwar police station said that the accused have been arrested under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and they will be produced in court.

The epic medieval drama, Padmaavat, had been facing strong criticism since its inception from the Rajput community. From early reports of sets being destroyed to vehicles being set ablaze, Padmaavat faced hundreds of hurdles from the opposing groups. After losing an ‘i’ from Padmavati, Padmaavat finally made to theatres on January 25 and has earned more than Rs 40 crore in India in just 3 days.