A day after Karni Sena supporter Suraj Pal Amu, who had threatened to chop off Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone head over his protest against her film Padmaavat, has now been sent to judicial custody till January 29 by a Gurugram court. Karni Sena supporter Suraj Pal Amu is a repeat offender and had been into news headlines over his violent threats ever since the protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama had started. Surajpal Amu had drawn himself into another controversy on Thursday (January 26) after the Karni Sena supported had called NewsX anchor ‘baby’ and threatened her during a LIVE show. Karni Sena supporter Surajpal Amu was severely criticised by various social activists and women activists.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial finally Padmaavat after getting delayed by a month finally hit the theatre on January 25 but film’s release did not stop the protesters to stage their agitation against its release even after Supreme Court’s green signal. The Haryana Police had detained the ex-BJP member and Karni Sena supporter Suraj Pal Amu, who had announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore on Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Bhansali on Thursday. Karni Sena supporter Amu, who was the chief media coordinator of BJP’s Haryana unit, resigned from his post after he was served a show-cause notice in November 2017 over his remarks.

Surajpal Amu sent to judicial custody till January 29 by Gurugram court #Padmaavat (visuals from Police station in Sector 56) pic.twitter.com/zNhDleg6b9 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

Meanwhile, the former BJP member and Karni Sena supporter had to face a lot of flak after he called a NewsX anchor ‘baby’ and threatened her during a LIVE show on Padmaavat movie. This shameful incident took place after protesters and goons of Karni Sena on Wednesday attacked a school bus in Gurugram which was carrying over a dozen of school children and their teaching staff. Many of the protesters did not only vandalise the bust but also threw stones inside the bus. This derogatory attack was condemned by many Bollywood celebrities as well as many news channels.

Rajput outfit Karni Sena have been talking about the pride of Rajput women and they also call queen Padmavati as ‘Maa Padmavati’ and have stated that this is the reason that they want to protect the pride on Indian women and on the other hand, they called NewsX’s TV news anchor ‘baby’ on national television during a live chat show. The goons of the Karni Sena not only have disrespected a woman on national television but have also forgotten that the school bus they attacked in Gurugram also had women passengers in it.