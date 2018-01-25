At a function of the Rajput community in Delhi last month, Amu had said that Rajputs won't allow anyone to distort the history and mislead the people by projecting the heroic character of Rani Padmavati in a poor light while glorifying the villains of history. After the Supreme Court gave a green signal for the release of Padmaavat, Amu said, "I will continue to protest in a peaceful manner. I do not mind if I am hanged for it."

As film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat hit the screens on Thursday, Haryana Police detained the ex-BJP member and Karni Sena supporter Auraj Pal Amu who had announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore on Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Bhansali. Karni Sena supporter Amu, who was the chief media coordinator of BJP’s Haryana unit, resigned from his post after he was served a showcause notice in November, 2017 over his remarks.

At a function of the Rajput community in Delhi last month, Amu had said that Rajputs won’t allow anyone to distort the history and mislead the people by projecting the heroic character of Rani Padmavati in a poor light while glorifying the villains of history. He said Rajput community will not allow the release of Padmaavat at any cost. The movie was released today amid high security owing to fears of widespread riots. Police was on high alert across many states after protestors threatened to disrupt the movie release.

After multiple threats by the Karni Sena supporters, many theatres and multiplexes refused to screen the controversial film Padmaavat, citing lack of security. Slamming the Padmaavat supporters for creating panic in many states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “They killed Muslims, burnt Dalits alive, thrashed them. Today, they have started pelting our children with stones, have started intruding into our homes. Don’t remain silent now, speak up.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is based on Rajput Queen Padmavati. Since the beginning, the Karni Sena has been protesting vociferously against the release of Padmaavat and has demanded a ban on the film, saying it distorts history.