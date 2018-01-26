A day after a school bus was attacked in Gurugram by Karni Sena supporters to protest against the release of film Padmaavat. Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the chief of Karni Sena has denied its outfit role in the attack and alleged that Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is behind the attack on a school bus in Gurugram. Kalvi said efforts are being made to implicate and defame the Karni Sena. He added that Karni Sena will continue its protest against Padmaavat.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Thursday said they have no role in the Gurugram school bus attack and instead blamed Sanjay Leela Bhansali — the maker of “Padmaavat” and his team for the heinous act. Speaking to the media here, Kalvi said: “Our image is being tarnished by levelling false allegations… We are ready to face any kind of probe in this incident, be it judicial or CBI.” “We can never think of attacking innocent, sweet-looking kids. I repeat that Rajputs can never make such an attack, neither can any Hindu, as our religion never teaches us to do such cowardly acts,” he asserted.

He said that the attack was engineered by Bhansali and his associates.”After 24 hours of the incident, the Delhi Police has also said that they are investigating the case and in initial probe, it seems that Rajput Karni Sena was not involved and that the act had been done to trigger tension on caste grounds,” he alleged. Asked about the response of the success of “Janata curfew”, he said: “I am happy to share that ‘Janata curfew’ has been successful. Even in Maharashtra, the movie was not screened at all places. Several states said ‘no’ to the film, which reflects the success of ‘Janata curfew’.”

He declared that the protests would continue till the film was banned across India, though on Republic Day, there would be no protests anywhere. A day after violent protests against the film in Gurugram where a school bus which belonged to GD Goenka School was targeted after angry protesters shattered its windows and hurled stones, some schools have taken a call to remain closed for today figuring there might be some active protesters who may disturb law & order in the state. Following the incident, the police have arrested at least 18 people in relation to the incident.