In a bid to eliminate the taboo surrounding the sanitary pads and the menstrual hygiene, Maharashtra government is all set to come out with a surprise for the women on this International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8. As per reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to roll out an initiative — Ashmita Yojana — which is focused at increasing the awareness and also provide the sanitary pads to women at extremely cheap rates.

Under the scheme which is set to be rolled out on March 8, International Women’s Day, the girls studying in Zilla Parishad schools will be getting a sanitary pad packet for Rs 5. Meanwhile, the women habiting in the rural area can avail the sanitary packs for Rs 24 or Rs 29. Commenting on the matter, Rural Development ministry official stated that the scheme that is made to cater the girls in a rural area will formally be launched on International Women’s Day. CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be present at the launch of the scheme.

Reports suggest that the current scheme follow the lines of Akshay Kumar’s latest Bollywood movie ‘Padman’, which was envisioned to create awareness among the rural women about menstrual hygiene. The following scheme, Asmita Yojana, which will formally be launched next month, was announced in 2017 by Women and Child and Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde. The scheme comes in to action after the minister had stated that only 17% of young girls use sanitary pads. The minister stated that the cost of pads and awkwardness among the women is the reason behind such low usage. As per PTI, under the scheme, beneficiary girls will be given ‘Asmita Cards’, while participating Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be entrusted with the task of the supply and sale of sanitary pads and counselling the girls and women.