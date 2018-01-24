On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that BJP must control its organisations and they should ask them to abide by the court verdict and not to misinterpret or misfire anything that will deteriorate the law and order situation. A Haryana Roadways bus was set ablaze and another vandalised in Bhondsi area in Gurugram district by a group of around 50 men, alleged to be Shri Rajput Karni Sena supporters, on Wednesday to protest against the movie.

Training her guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the protest against the movie Padmaavat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the centre’s ruling party must control its mass wings and ask them to ensure the law and order situation did not deteriorate. “This is a BJP organisation, whatever I came to know. I am not sure… My guess is they belong to BJP like Bajrang Dal and other groups. I think the BJP must control its organisations and they should ask them to abide by the court verdict and not to misinterpret or misfire anything that will deteriorate the law and order situation,” Banerjee said at the state Secretariat- Nabanna.

A Haryana Roadways bus was set ablaze and another vandalised in Bhondsi area in Gurugram district by a group of around 50 men, alleged to be Shri Rajput Karni Sena supporters, on Wednesday to protest against the movie. They also pelted stones at the Haryana Police personnel deployed on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway, injuring a few policemen. A school bus carrying children and staff was also damaged in stone-pelting, though no one was said to be injured. The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat” on Thursday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release and screening of the film, the Kolkata police has made elaborate arrangements to avoid any problematic situations. Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Wednesday said that his organisation won’t allow the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavaat” at any cost, even if he is arrested.