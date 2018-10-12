Padmini Reddy, the wife of former deputy chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha, who joined the BJP around noon on Thursday returned back to her party Congress in the evening. On Thursday, she joined the saffron party in the presence of its state president K Laxman and national general secretary V Muralidhar Rao and the same was announced at a press conference held by the BJP.

Padmini Reddy, the wife of former deputy chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha, who joined the BJP around noon on Thursday returned back to her party Congress in the evening. On Thursday, she joined the saffron party in the presence of its state president K Laxman and national general secretary V Muralidhar Rao and the same was announced at a press conference held by the BJP.

Soon after she joined the party, Telangana BJP president tweeted pictures of her induction and said senior Congress leader Padmini Reddy joined BJP today in Hyderabad. Smt Reddy took this decision as she is impressed by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially for women empowerment, said K Laxman in his tweet.

Left embarrassed, the BJP issued a statement on her exit and said Padmini Reddy is an educated and well-informed woman and the party respects and believes in woman empowerment.

ALSO READ: Air India flight with 136 onboard hits wall at Trichy airport during take-off

According to reports, Padmini had left the Congress as she was worried about not getting a seat for upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. Within the Congress, there were deliberations to not distribute multiple tickets to members of the same family.

ALSO READ: Pradyuman Thakur murder case: 16-year-old accused will not be treated as an adult in trial, says Punjab and Haryana high court

The Election Commission has said that the state will have single-phase polling on December 7 and the results will be announced on December 11. On September 6, the TRS government dissolved the state Assembly, paving the way for early elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More