Pak Government to close air space for India: Pakistani Minister Fawad Khan says Modi started it, we will finish it

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in full mood to completely close the air space to India. A Pakistan Minister posted a tweet on August 27, Tuesday claiming that closing India’s route to Afghanistan was also a point of major discussion in the cabinet meeting. The threat of closing the air space came amidst the tension going on between India and Pakistan over the revocation of Article 370.

The Science and Technology Minister of Pakistan, Fawad Husain tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is in favor of completely closing the Air Space to India which clearly means a full-fledged ban on the use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan. He added that the legal formalities for the decision are being considered. The Pakistan Minister concluded his tweet by saying that Modi has started it and we will finish it.

After the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Pakistan failed to gather international support on the matter. Pakistan also approached the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) but most of the nations present in the meeting agreed with India’s stand that Kashmir was a bilateral issue.

Pakistan Prime Minister said on Monday that he will raise the issue of Kashmir at every possible international forum including the United Nations General Assembly.

Imran Khan said that he will tell the world about what happened with Kashmir and he will raise the issue in the United Nations as well referring to the UN General Assembly scheduled for next month.

Pakistan previously closed its air space to Indian Planes in February 2019 after Indian Air Force demolished a terror camp in Balakot in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in order to give a tight reply for the Pulwama attack. Normal air traffic was resumed in July 2019.

