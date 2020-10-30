With a Pakistan minister officially accepting his country's role in Pulwama terror attack, the BJP leaders on Thursday hit back at opposition leaders over their past remarks concerning the incident in which they had sought to target the government. The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, claimed the lives of 40 personnel.

With a Pakistan minister officially accepting his country’s role in Pulwama terror attack, the BJP leaders on Thursday hit back at opposition leaders over their past remarks concerning the incident in which they had sought to target the government.

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019 claimed the lives of 40 personnel. Terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle in the bus. The convoy had of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan had repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack.

Days later India carried out airstrikes on JeM’s Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. On Thursday, Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry told National Assembly that “Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan” and that “Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai” in admission about Pakistan’s role in terror attack.

Also Read: 3 killed in France church; PM Modi condemns knife attack says ‘India stands with France against terrorism’

“We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it), Chaudhry told the National Assembly.

The opposition leaders in their remarks in the past had sought to link the terror attack and the government’s subsequent response to the Lok Sabha elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said in April last year that people were asking if Pakistan had killed 40 security force personnel just before elections to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: ‘Let Abhinandan Go’: Pakistani MP recalls Army Chief ‘trembling and perspiring’ in meeting over IAF pilot’s release