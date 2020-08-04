In a huge provocation, Pakistan is now claiming Junagadh in Gujarat as its own territory. Pakistan has chosen to unnecessarily needle India a day before the anniversary of the abrogation of article 370.

After failing to garner any support on Kashmir at any international forum, Pakistan has now opened a new front with India. After baseless assertions on Jammu and Kashmir, believe it or not, Pak is now claiming Junagadh in Gujarat as its territory. Taking a cue from Nepal’s PM KP Oli, Pak PM Imran Khan has now released a new map of the country, where they’re claiming Junagadh in Gujarat as their territory.

In a huge provocation, Pakistan in its new updated map has not the erstwhile state of Junagarh in Gujarat as Pakistani territories but it has also claimed J&K and Ladakh, it has also claimed.Interestingly, Pakistan has chosen to unnecessarily needle India a day before the anniversary of the abrogation of article 370 and weeks after Nepal made a similar move and included Indian territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kala Pani in its own political map. Raising doubts if countries like Nepal and Pakistan which are run by Xi’s puppets are maybe dancing to the dragon’s tune.

Imran Khan released the new political map of the country after holding a cabinet meeting. In this new map Pak has claimed not only Siachen in Ladakh, calling construction by India in the area ‘illegal’ but also Gujarat’s Junagarh. As far as J&K is concerned Pak has earlier also made such claims in the past but what’s especially intriguing is that this time Pak has chosen to stake claim on Junagarh in Gujarat as well. Looks like, Pak which is rattled with getting no international support on J&K, is trying to unnecessarily provoke India and raise another issue to divert attention from peace in J&K after the abrogation of 370.

Also Read: Bigger, taller, grander: All the details on what the Ram Temple will look like

Also Read: Three fall in open drain after their rooms collapse as heavy rains batter Mumbai

The claim comes as another huge provocation to India as it continues to counter China and Nepal’s territorial claims. While India is constantly resisting China’s claims in Eastern Ladakh and other border areas, Nepal’s new map asserts its claim on Indian territories like Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. Nepal plans to send the new map to the International community by mid August.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s claim over Junagarh comes hours after India slammed it at the UN and called it a ‘nerve centre of terrorism.’ India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Tuesday said it is a well-known fact that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism. It is the home to the largest number of listed terrorists and terrorist entities like Jamat-ud Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. All of these entities are continuing their operations from Pakistan.

He added that under the 1267 Committee, which submits its report periodically on terrorist activities of al Qaeda and its affiliates, there are several direct references to Pakistan’s involvement. It is yet to be seen how India reacts to Pakistan’s yet another shallow move of expansionism.

Also Read: Bid to woo Hindu vote bank? Priyanka breaks silence on Bhumipoojan, says event ‘promotes harmony’