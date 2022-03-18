Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they take part in the no-confidence process.

After several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of National Assembly (MNAs) announced their reluctance to follow the party line in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan’s government, the opposition leaders of Pakistan urged Khan to step down from the post voluntarily saying that he has “lost the majority” in the National Assembly.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that lawmakers have been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they partake in the no-trust vote, as reported by The Express Tribune. Bilawal said PPP along with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will ensure the safety of the MNAs from the “fascist regime” of Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto said in a tweet, “Their lives, liberty and family are under threat. MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime.”

Meanwhile, disgruntled ruling party lawmaker Raja Riaz revealed that as many as 24 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs were staying in the Sindh House in Islamabad due to “security concerns”. Last week, police had stormed the Parliament lounge in Islamabad and a scuffle ensued between cops and opposition members. Arrested opposition figures and their supporters were released from custody within a day of their detention after opposition parties had called for a blockade of major roads in the capital city.

Bilawal also warned the federal government against provoking the opposition. He stated, “We will not show all our cards now. IA (InshaaAllah) a few friends will respond to IKs (PM Imran) accusations. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect to the OIC conference, we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. The government must not provoke us.”

“Today, Imran Khan has lost the moral legitimacy to run the government and the country. Clearly, the Imran Khan has no majority in the House,” said PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah expressing similar views called upon PM Imran to resign after “losing the support” of the majority of lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, reported The Express Tribune. He said as of now only ruling dissident PTI MNAs have surfaced. “Three ministers are also coming out now… just don’t panic.”