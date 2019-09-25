Pakistan-based terrorist groups recently used Chinese drones to airdrop 80 kg weapons in Punjab to fuel terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

Pak terrorist groups use Chinese drones to airdrop 80 kg weapons in Punjab to fuel terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, says report: Punjab Police have arrested five people in connection with drone drops that were reportedly carrying a total of 80 kg of weapons, a report in the Hindustan Times said. The reports said that with an aim to fuel terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, eight drone sorties were sent across the border into Punjab between September 9 and 16, the HT quoted officials in security agencies and the Punjab Police. It has been reported that the entire project was carried out using the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) network by Pakistan-based Khalistani terror groups.

The report also claimed that the consignment was supported by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and was planned through Germany and Lahore. Earlier on September 22, the police had seized weapons at Tarn Taran district, which led to the investigation into the matter. The investigations revealed that the eight payloads were dropped in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. The investigations have also found that multiple Chinese commercial drones with 10 kg payloads were used to send weapons across the border.

A few days back, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also raised the same concern after he claimed in a tweet that incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition was a serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 24, 2019

The report said that the investigation revealed that drones might have been launched from locations 2 km inside Pakistan. It further revealed that the drones were made to travel the distance of five kilometres at a height of 2,000 feet. The drones dropped off the weapons after descending to 1200 ft.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App