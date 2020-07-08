Pak's aggressive fire at the Line of Control continues unprovoked; ceasefire violation post-midnight kills one civilian while other details are awaited.

One civilian was killed and another was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Balakote sector in Poonch district on Wednesday.

Earlier, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar Sectors of Poonch district along the Line of Control at 2 am on Wednesday.

The firing stopped at around 2:45 am.

This comes as another case of Pak’s unprovoked aggressive conduct, among a series of ceasefire violations in Poonch district this month, bordering the LoC.

Also read: India China standoff: Disengagement at Hot Springs, Gogra to be completed in next few days

Aslo read: India-China standoff: IAF conducts intensive night-time operations at LAC

Indian Army retaliated befittingly. More details are awaited.

Also read: Galwan skirmish: Chinese Army moves back tents, troops by 1-2 km

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App