Terming Pakistan as a 'chhutputiya' nation, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that India would give a befitting response to its neighbour if its misadventures continued. He added that India's military prowess was its best and its armed forces were fully capable of a befitting reply if the situation arises. While addressing an event, the Union Minister also stressed that India needs to maintain a strong relationship with UAE and Saudi Arabia in a bid to enhance the energy co-operation.

The BJP leader was asked at an event if a war was impending between the two neighbours in the wake of recent terror attacks

Pradhan also narrated the story of his meeting with former President Pranab Mukherjee in Jangipura when he had raised his security concerns as a citizen of India and not a minister. He said that the President calmed him down by telling him that the extent of India’s powers cannot even be imagined and Pakistan and China would certainly not like to meddle with the country. Mr Pradhan’s remarks come at a time when India is mourning the death of its soldiers in the Sunjuwan terror attack in J&K. After the attack, Defence Minister Nirmala Sithraman had slammed Pakistan and had said they will have pay for the ‘Jammu misadventure’. She had added that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain. “Pakistan will pay for this misadventure. I repeat, Pakistan will pay for it,” she had said while visiting the state to take stock of the situation following the attack.

Mr Pradhan also emphasised that India needs to maintain a strong relationship with UAE and Saudi Arabia in a bid to enhance the energy co-operation.