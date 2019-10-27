Once again, Pakistan has turned down India's request to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly through its air scape. Earlier, Pakistan refused to allow PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind from using the country's air space.

Pakistan on Sunday said that it disallowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft to use its air space for his Monday visit to Saudi Arabia. The decision was announced by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, citing alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. Qureshi said that the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan will be informed about the decision.

It was for the third time in the recent past that Pakistan has not allowed Indian leaders to fly through the country’s airspace. PM Modi, who celebrated Diwali with the Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir today, October 27, is set to visit Saudi Arabia for an investment summit. He is likely to meet Saudi King Salam and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman or MBS.

Last month, Pakistan had denied PM Modi’s request to use its air space for his US visit to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In his maiden address at the UNGA, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran accused India of committing human rights violations in Kashmir. However, India gave a befitting response to Pakistan while exercising its right to reply.

Islamabad rejects Modi’s request to use Pakistani airspace

Pakistan also disallowed President Ram Nath Kovind from using its air space to travel to Ice Land in September. In February this year, Pakistan closed its air space for India following the retaliatory action on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot. The Indian Air Force aircraft went deep inside Pakistan and destroyed the camps. The IAF attack came a few weeks after the Pulwama suicide bombing in which at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Pakistan opened its air space in July.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s denial to allow PM Modi’s aircraft came at a time when the situation between both the nations has escalated over the Central government’s August 5 move of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Pakistan has termed the move a unilateral and illegal action.

