Pakistan on Wednesday has shut down its airspace for Indian flights and carriers. The move just comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the Article 370 which was given special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Union government also turned J&K into Union Territory with the legislature and also separated the Ladakh from J&K and changed it into separate Union territory.

Reports said Pakistan is banning Indian flights in its airspace after Narendra Modi government abolished Article 370 earlier this week. Pakistan is also taking the special status issue of Jammu and Kashmir to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah today, will also hold a special meeting with other Islamic countries regarding India’s decision.

However, Maldives Govt has said the decision taken by the Govt of India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter. They said they believed it’s the right of every sovereign nation to amend their laws as required.

Maldives Govt has said the decision taken by the Govt of India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter. They said they believed it's the right of every sovereign nation to amend their laws as required.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also written a letter to the United Nations about the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. The government of Pakistan in its official Twitter handle has posted: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and apprised him about the critical situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said revocation of Article 370 and 35-A by Indian parliament Lok Sabha, is a clear violation of international laws.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said revocation of Article 370 and 35-A by Indian parliament Lok Sabha, is a clear violation of international laws. He was addressing to the emergency meeting of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir in Jeddah.

Pakistan’s army also posted on social media about the critical situation in J&K. It tweeted: “stands by the Kashmiris in their struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations.” Earlier, Pakistan had claimed that the Indian Army used cluster bombs which resulted in the death of several civilians in PoK. Pakistan Rangers also alleged that the Indian Army used high caliber weapons along the LoC in Poonch and Medhar sectors. Pakistan termed the incident as a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and took the matter to the UN.

Pakistan's response includes: 1) Airspace closed for Indian flights 2) Ties with India downgraded—Pakistan's HC to India not to return to Delhi 3) Alert status raised 4) More measures being considered.

Earlier, Pakistan closed its air space for all types of traffic in February after India claimed that Pakistan based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed killed its more than 40 CRPF jawans in J&K’s Pulwama by a suicide bomber. The country had fully closed its airspace on February 26 in the aftermath of the Balakote airstrike carried out by the Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force.

The issue of Kashmir is a problem of humanity, human rights and freedom which the world needs to recognize. The atrocities and oppression on the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are being highlighted by international media.

