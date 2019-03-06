Ghafoor's denial on Azhar's whereabouts in Pakistan comes a day after the Ministry of Interior said it had taken Azhar's brother and son into preventive custody in connection with suspected terror links. Syed Akbaruddin, India's permanent representative to the United Nations recently shared a UN Security Council list dating back to 2001 confirming terror organisation JeM's location as Pakistan

In the ongoing India-Pakistan furore Pakistan has released a fresh statement saying that terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) does not belong to Pakistan. The Pakistan Army on Wednesday claimed that JeM doesn’t exist in the country. The statement has come as a shock to many as few days back Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had admitted country’s links with the Jaish chief and said that Imran Khan government was in touch with the Masood Azhar. The government had contacted the Jaish leadership after the Pulwama terror attack which had categorically denied its role in the attack, said Qureshi. On the contrary, immediately after the Pulwama attack, JeM had claimed responsibility in a video. In an interview to CNN Qureshi said, “Azhar is in Pakistan. According to my information, he is very unwell. He’s unwell to the extent that he cannot leave his house. So, that’s the information I have”

Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Masood Azhar has been proscribed by both the United Nations and Pakistan. Ghafoor’s denial on Azhar’s whereabouts in Pakistan comes a day after the Ministry of Interior said it had taken Azhar’s brother and son into preventive custody in connection with suspected terror links. Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations recently shared a UN Security Council list dating back to 2001 confirming terror organisation JeM’s location as Pakistan.

