A week after the dastardly suicide bombing in Pulwama, Pakistan has begun prepping logistics for war amid fears of retaliation from India. According to reports, the Pakistan government has asked hospitals in Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to prepare to provide medical support in case of war with India. It’s being reported that the government has asked all private and public hospitals to earmark 25% of their bedding capacity for injured soldiers.

Earlier, the government had issued a notice to local administration in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) to issue advisories to local residents about possible retaliation by the Indian Army. The residents have been asked to avoid travelling outside and take shelters under bunkers. For those who don’t have a bunker, they have been advised to get one immediately.

There are also reports that fearing another surgical strike by Indian forces on the terror launchpads near the LoC, Pakistan has shifted these camps more inside the Pakistani territory.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan has given Army Chief Lt. Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa a free hand to retaliate any Indian aggression. Imran met Bajwa Yesterday and also held meetings with heads of intelligence agencies, security officials and federal and state ministers for finance, defence, foreign affairs and interior.

After the meeting, Imran said that it was new Pakistan and they were determined to demonstrate their capability to protect its people.

On the other hand, India has been successful to isolate Pakistan over the attack, with the UNSC issuing statement condemning the suicide bombing and naming Jaish-e-Mohammad in it. UNSC also urged countries to support India in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

