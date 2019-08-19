In November 2016, General Bajwa was appointed as the chief of the army by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Bajwa's tenure has been extended by another 3 years by the PM Pakistan Imran Khan.

Pakistan government has extended the term of Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years. Pakistan media has reported that Pakistan PM Imran Khan had approved the Bajwa’s extension. The statement issued by prime minister’s office reads: General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure.

The notification, which was personally signed by Prime Minister Imran also added It added that the decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment.

The latest move by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend the tenure of Qamar Bajwa comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan over the removing of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It is said that Bajwa has vast experience of dealing with issues related to Kashmir and the Line of Control. Pakistan Media: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extended for another 3 years. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/c8XOXxDhoM — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019 Bajwa’s extension is said to be crucial as Afghan peace talks with Pakistan is at its critical stage. Graduated from Canadian Forces Command and Staff College-Toronto, Bajwa took over the command of top military post from former Pakistan army chief Raheel Sharif, despite being 4th in order of seniority. Bajwa had held several posts in the defense of the country. He had been an instructor at the School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta, Command and Staff College, Quetta and the NDU. He had also served as corps commander of Rawalpindi. General Bajwa had played an important role in helping Imran Khan to become the Prime Minister of the country. Being a good friend of PM Imran Khan, both had good equations in regard to the country’s security.

