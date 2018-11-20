An aircraft bound for Pakistan made an emergency landing at the airport in Jaipur on Tuesday, after the pilot got an indication of an open door. According to reports in the ANI, a Pakistan-bound Cessna aircraft took off from Lucknow on Tuesday morning towards the port city of Karachi. The pilot got the indication about the opening door when the aircraft was crossing over Rajasthan’s airspace.

Airport official from Jaipur said that there were no passengers in the aircraft except the cockpit crew. The State Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the development, the official further added.

Karachi bound Cessna aircraft made a priority landing in Jaipur after pilot got "Indication of Open door". The aircraft had taken off from Lucknow for Karachi in the morning. There were only cockpit crew in the aircraft. State Intelligence bureau informed: Jaipur Airport official — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

More updates on this story are awaited…

