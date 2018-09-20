Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in Ramgarh area of the Samba sector International border of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, Pak rangers fired a few rounds on BSF posts, then Indian trooper retaliated to firing. As of now no loss or damage has been reported so far.

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in Ramgarh area of the Samba sector International border of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes on the same day when Pakistan’s newly elected PM Imran Khan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that India and Pakistan resume dialogue that has been suspended since 2015.

According to reports, Pak rangers fired a few rounds on BSF posts, then Indian trooper retaliated to firing. As of now no loss or damage has been reported so far.

As per Imran’s letter, Pakistan is even ready to discuss terrorism. Referring to Modi’s letter after Imran was sworn in last month, he said he endorses PM Modi’s sentiment that the only way forward for the two nations “lies in constructive engagement”.

After Imran’s letter to PM Modi, it was reported that Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj will meet her Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly sessions in New York. However, the government has clarified that dialogue is not on the cards and with reports of ceasefire coming in the possibility looks even bleaker.

The report of ceasefire has come on the heels of the killing of BSF Head Constable Narendra Kumar by Pakistani troops. After Kumar’s killing, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly asked the Director General of Border Security Force, KK Sharma, to avenge the murder. In a high-level meeting on Thursday morning, Singh has reportedly given a free hand to the BSF.

Keeping all these developments in perspective, resumption of bilateral talks that have been suspended since 2015 doesn’t look palatable.

