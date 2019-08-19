Kashmir crisis: Afghanistan has strongly condemned Pakistan for comparing the Kashmir crisis with the situation in the trouble-torn nation. In an official statement, it objected to Pakistan's assertions saying it was reckless and irresponsible of the Imran Khan government to make such claims.

Afghanistan has lashed out at Pakistan for comparing the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the Afghan peace efforts. In an official condemnation of Pakistan, Afghanistan called Pakistan’s move reckless, unwarranted and irresponsible.

It strongly denounced Pakistan’s assertions that the ongoing tensions in Kashmir could hamper the peace process in Afghanistan.

Afghan diplomacy Roya Rahmani reiterated that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and latter’s efforts to link it with Afghanistan was a deliberate move to incite violence in the troubled country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App