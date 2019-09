Pakistan has denied permission to PM Narendra Modi's flight to enter its airspace. Earlier in the day, India had asked Pakistan to allow PM Narendra Modi's flight access through its airspace.

Pakistan has denied permission to PM Narendra Modi’s flight to enter its airspace. Earlier in the day, India had asked Pakistan to allow PM Narendra Modi’s flight access through its airspace. The development has confirmed by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Qureshi has said that they have conveyed to the Indian High Commission that Pakistan will not allow the use of their air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight.

