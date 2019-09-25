Pakistan earthquake update: Huge cracks appeared on roads near Jhelum and some other places while several buildings collapsed in the region. The natural calamity also jolted several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People came out of their houses and offices after tremors were felt in northern India.

Pakistan earthquake update: As many as 25 people were killed and 400 others sustained injuries after a massive earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitudes rocked Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon, reports said. Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was worst affected. Huge cracks appeared on roads near Jhelum and some other places while several buildings collapsed in the region. The natural calamity also jolted several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tremors were also felt in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and other places and in the northern part of India including the Delhi-NCR region, Punjab, Chandigarh, and parts of Himachal Pradesh. People came out of their houses and offices after tremors were felt in northern India.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed troops to provide medical support and rescue quake victims. Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has declared a state of emergency in all the public and private hospitals in the affected area.

#PrayForPakistan 🙏🏽🙏🏽 there are likely chances of aftershocks for the next 24 hours due to the earthquake in pakistan. keep everyone in ur prayers😔 pic.twitter.com/5tNav4EYYU — (ma)lyca📲 (@malikaaaaaaaa__) September 24, 2019

Here are 10 things to know about the devastating earthquake in PoK:

1. At least 25 people have died and more than 400 people injured during the worst-hit earthquake on Tuesday.

2. Mobile network services, electricity supply in some of the PoK areas have also been disrupted.

3. Rescue teams have also reached the affected areas to rescue trapped people. However, the officials have said the Mangla dam in the area is safe.

4. Around 400 houses were damaged in the village of Sahankikri. The residents claimed they are shelterless now.

5. Hundreds of vehicles, houses and other infrastructure damaged in the town of Mirpur – the worst affected.

6. NDMA officials said the situation is under control and operations in the affected areas is underway.

7. In Mirpur University of Science and Technology, an 8th-semester student from Gilgit-Baltistan, identified as Hameedullah, got panicked during the quake and he jumped from the building and later died on the way to the hospital.

8. Pictures and visuals shared by residents on social media showed the quake had left several vehicles either toppled or damaged by the debris of buildings.

9. Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said the COAS was directed to help the civil administration in the ongoing rescue operation in PoK. Army troops with aviation and medical support teams were also dispatched.

10. PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider visited the affected areas to supervise rescue, relief and rehabilitation services.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App