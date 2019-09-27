Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi misses External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's opening speech at the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers. The SAARC foreign ministers meet took place on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s opening statement at the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan said Pakistan will not engage with India until and unless it lifts the clampdown in the Kashmir valley.

The SAARC foreign ministers meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took to Twitter saying, Qureshi rejects to be present at Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s statement at the meeting of SAARC Council of Ministers.

It also added India must protect the human rights of Kashmiris. It also read India will have to ensure the people of the Kashmir valley are protected and not violated. This move by Pakistan came when tensions between the two countries are high since India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of the state Jammu and Kashmir in the month of August.

India’s decision of abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir deteriorated the relations between two South Asian countries, which downgraded several diplomatic ties. Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the Kashmir issue after India abrogated the special status from Jammu and Kashmir but New Delhi constantly asserted it as an internal matter.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is the regional committee of the South Asian countries comprising India, Pakistan,Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

The 2016 SAARC took place in Islamabad, Pakistan. But after the uri attack on the Indian army camp India refused to participate in the summit because of prevailing circumstances.

