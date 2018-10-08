Pakistan on Monday, October 8, successfully test-fired its ballistic missile, Ghauri, which is capable of carrying nuclear as well as conventional warheads to a distance of 1300 km. Earlier, Pakistan successfully tests fired a better version of Babur cruise missile, which conventional and non-conventional weapons with a range of 700 kilometres.

Pakistan on Monday, October 8, successfully test-fired its ballistic missile, Ghauri, which is capable of carrying nuclear as well as conventional warheads to a distance of 1300 km, as reported by news agency PTI. It was carried out by Pakistan’s Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the technical stability of Army Strategic Forces Command. In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the army, the Ghauri Ballistic Missile can be carried out both conventional and nuclear warheads.

