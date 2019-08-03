Pakistan has opened the historic Gurdwara Chowa Sahib for Sikh devotees in Punjab province. The gurdwara is situated at the northern edge of the Rohtas Fort, near Jhelum, Pakistan was opened in a colorful ceremony.

Pakistan has opened the doors of the historic Gurdwara Chowa Sahib for Sikh devotees in Punjab province. Situated at the northern edge of the Rohtas Fort, near Jhelum, the gurdwara was lying closed since the partition. The gurdwara Chowa Sahib was reopened in a colorful ceremony with performing special prayers and devotional songs. After the opening of Gurudwara Khara Sahib in Gujranwala district, this is the second Gurdwara that Pakistan government has opened for the Sikhs of Pakistan in the one month.

Built-in 1834, the gurdwara was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, is counted as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Pakistan. Despite its proximity to the historic site, the temple stands disused and neglected, the government has said they will develop the site and the local Sikh population will be consulted before taking any decision.

Recently, the second round of talks between Pakistan and India were also held on the modalities for operationalization of the Kartarpur Corridor. The Indian delegation shared detailed flood analysis to Pakistan and also details of the bridge that India is building on its side were shared during the meeting.

Pakistan also agreed to build a bridge on their side with the help of India which would not only address the flooding related concerns but also ensure smooth, hassle-free, all-weather pilgrimage to the Holy site.

Both the nations had discussed the other issues including passenger terminal, number of visitors per day and others.

The Kartarpur corridor is slated to be reopened for Sikhs on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

