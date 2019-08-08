Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: After Pakistan decided to downgrade of diplomatic ties with India in a crucial meeting headed by Prime Minister Pakistan. India on the other hand, has also informed that Pakistan should not send its High Commissioner-designate to India.

India has issued a security alert to 19 airports and has deployed additional security on its part following the closure of airspace for all Indian flights by Pakistan. The fresh move comes after few hours when rival country Pakistan decided to close its airbase for Indian flights. Pakistan has also decided to sever ties with India.

The latest move by India announced after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of the National Security Committee which were attended by top civil and military leadership, during which it was also decided to suspend the bilateral trade and review the bilateral arrangements with India.

Pakistan has decided that their ambassadors in India will no longer reside in India. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan also.

Meanwhile, reports said India has also informed the same and Pakistan should not send its High Commissioner-designate to India. Reports said Pakistan’s High Commissioner Moin-ul-Haq was expected to leave India this month.

The NSC meeting held in Pakistan had also discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The committee also decided to downgrade of diplomatic ties with India.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and apprised him about the critical situation in the J&K.

#JammuAndKashmir: Latest visuals from Jammu as people move about for essential work. pic.twitter.com/sXBehw5tG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

India on Monday had scrapped the Article 370 which was given the special status to the people of J&K. The country had also separated Ladakh which was a part of J&K into Union Territory. J&K had also been changed into Union territory.

