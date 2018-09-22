A video of a Pakistani man singing the Indian national anthem has taken the Internet by storm after his video went viral on social media. Identified as Adil Taj, the man is being praised by both Indian and Pakistani fans for his gesture. Thanking people for sharing his video, Adil said that spread love and no nonsensical wars.

A video of a Pakistani man singing the Indian national anthem during Wednesday’s India-Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, has gone viral. The man who sung the national anthem has been identified as Adil Taj through his Facebook profile. Adil’s video has taken the Internet by storm as the man is receiving a lot of praises from both Indian and Pakistani fans on social media. Giving a response after his video went viral, Adil said that thank you all for sharing the video. Peace only. No nonsensical wars and spread the love.

Besides the Pakistani fan singing the Indian national anthem during the India-Pakistan match, there were a couple of other instances in the game which proved that regardless of whatever is the situation at the border, it should not hamper the game spirit. In another such instance during the match, a photo of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was tying the shoelace of a Pakistan batsman, had also gone viral as fans of both the teams appreciated the gesture shown by the Indian player. And now, a Pakistani man singing the Indian national anthem is just winning millions of hearts.

Dear @narendramodi and @ImranKhanPTI … this is a Pakistani man singing the Indian national anthem. This video has gone viral. If you are wondering what people of both nations really want, this is a good indicator. pic.twitter.com/xGZTXgNqUu — VOICE OF RAM (@VORdotcom) September 21, 2018

Also Read: India scraps meeting with Pak on UNGA sidelines over continuing trouble along the border

It’s a no deny fact that any match between India-Pakistan, whether it’s cricket, hockey or any other sport, emotions are always high on both the sides, given the challenging political relationship which both the countries face in reality. Amid these circumstances, witnessing these positive gestures really gives a break from the negative developments which keeps happening at the border.

Also Read: Pakistan says not convinced by India’s reasons for scrapping talks

Talking about the match, it was a day for the Indian team and fans as India thrashed Pakistan by 8 wickets. Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat first but its batting order put up a poor show. Chasing a total of 163, Team India accomplished the task in just 29 overs, at the expense of two wickets.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More