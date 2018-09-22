The Pakistan government has expressed its disappointment on the cancellation of a proposed meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, that was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2018 in New York.

The Pakistan government has expressed its disappointment on the cancellation of a proposed meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that was scheduled to take place on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2018 in New York. Pakistan has said that reasons cited by the Indian government for the decision to cancel the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, within 24 hours of its public confirmation, are entirely unconvincing.

Further speaking about reasons given by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the cancellation of India-Pak talks, Pakistan said that the alleged killing of BSF soldier took place two days prior to the Indian announcement of its agreement to hold the bilateral meeting. Pakistan said that it had conveyed it to BSF through official channels that Pakistan is not involved in the killing of a BSF jawan. Islamabad mentioned that infact Pakistan Rangers had extended help to locate the soldier’s body.

Pakistan said that this was known to the Indian government and also the Indian media had reported about it, but even then India continued its motivated and malicious propaganda. Islamabad further said that they completely reject India’s claim and will also conduct a joint investigation to establish the truth.

Speaking about the Burhan Wani postage stamps, Pakistan said that they issued before July 25, 2018 elections. Pakistan alleged that the stamps highlighted gross and systematic human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which were extensively documented in a comprehensive report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as late as June 2018.

Also Read: Former French President Hollande says Indian govt proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance for Rafale deal

Pakistan has blamed India for falsely raising the terrorism issue and once again alleged that India cannot hide its unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people. Pakistan in its statement has also said that MEA’s statement on Imran Khan are against all norms of civilised discourse and diplomatic communication.

Pakistan mentioned that Imran Khan since the day he took as Prime Minister had expressed his forward-looking vision of Pakistan-India relations. Pakistan in its statement reiterated what Imran Khan had said that if India will take one step forward then Pakistan will take two.

Also Read: India scraps meeting with Pak on UNGA sidelines over continuing trouble along the border

Islamabad said that Imran Khan had welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s call for constructive engagement and proposed the meeting of the two Foreign Ministers in New York. Pakistan has blamed India for wasting a serious opportunity to change the present status of India-Pakistan bilateral relationship.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More