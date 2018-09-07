Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary on Friday said that newly-elected government and military are willing to hold talks with India for regional peace, but they have not received any positive indication from India.

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary on Friday said that newly-elected government and military are willing to hold talks with India for regional peace, but they have not received any positive indication from India. In an exclusive conversation with BBC, Pakistan minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given many hints to New Delhi in this regard. In an apparent reference to steps taken by Imran Khan after he won elections, Pakistan minister Choudhary said that as soon as he was elected Prime Minister, Imran Khan invited Indian cricketers to his oath-taking ceremony.

But only Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the event, sparking a massive controversy with Bharatiya Janata Party questioning his nationalism. Imran Khan also spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. In a clear indication that government and military are on the same page, Pakistan minister Choudhary said both want to improve relations with India.

Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa understand that a country can’t progress in isolation. When asked if Pakistan is mulling to open the Kartar Singh border for Sikh pilgrims, he said a system has been formed for the pilgrims entering Pakistan. The decision by Pakistan will allow Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur without obtaining a visa.

