The Samjhauta Express has reached Delhi on Friday after a 5 hours halt at Wagah side of Pakistan. Pakistan on Thursday decided to downgrade diplomatic and trade ties with India. The country also decided to suspend Samjhauta Express train also.

The Samjhauta Express which was delayed for several hours at the Wagah border by Pakistan has reached in Delhi on Friday. The train was nearly delayed by 5 hours after its arrival time. The train carrying 117 passengers was stationed at Wagah side of Pakistan after the authorities cited security concerns.

Reports said the train was supposed to leave at 8 pm from Pakistan but was delayed due to immigration check. CRPO Northern Railways said the train departed from Attari at around 1 am has 76 Indian and 41 Pakistani nationals. Earlier, the train was supposed to leave at 8 pm and was expected to arrive in Delhi at 3:30 am but due to delay, it reached at around 8 am today.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has clarified that the train services has not been yet suspended by India. However, Pakistan on Thursday has confirmed that it will not allow its crew to India. The Samjhauta Express is a bi-weekly train which runs on Thursday and Monday. The train which runs between Delhi and Lahore started its services in 1976 after the Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan.

Delhi: Samjhauta Express train, carrying 76 Indian and 41 Pakistani nationals, has reached Delhi. It had departed from the Attari Railway Station at around 1:30 am today pic.twitter.com/YVVhV5BIgB — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Earlier, the train services were suspended in February this year after Pakistan based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out a suicide bomb attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans in J&K’s Pulwama.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has said that they will downgrade trade and diplomatic relations with India. Pakistan had even written a letter to the UN regarding India’s move. The MEA on Thursday had accused Pakistan of engaging terror activities in Kashmir. It had also said that Pakistan should review its decision regarding the relations.

