Pakistan: Pakistan will invite former India PM Manmohan Singh for the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor. The invitation comes days after both India has Pakistan locked horns against each other at the 74th session of the UNGA. The invitation can mount trouble for the Congress as without Singh no other leader from the government will be invited, reports suggest.

Pakistan will be inviting former India prime minister Manmohan Singh for the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor. The announcement came from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who said that it was decided after the discussion and consultation. The country will also formally invite former India PM. The reason to invite Singh, Qureshi said, is that he has a religious faith and is widely respected in the country.

The invitation comes a few days after both the nuclear-armed countries faced each other at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The invitation is surprising as Pakistan has not invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other minister from his Cabinet. Pakistan will open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 9, 2019 — the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi: We would like to extend an invitation to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh for the inauguration function of Kartarpur Corridor. He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation. pic.twitter.com/ehcjBQxp8L — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Earlier during last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India of human rights violations in Kashmir. In his 50-minute long UNGA address, Khan had warned of a nuclear confrontation between the neighbouring countries. He had also targetted RSS and PM Modi in his maiden speech. Khan had said that the RSS has taken over India.

A day after Khan’s speech, India gave a befitting reply while exercising its right to respond. Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA, had said that Pakistan was suppressing and persecuting minorities whose population had come down. She also countered Pakistan PM for his claims that the country had dismantled the terror network in the country. Vidisha had said the world should remember that all the dreaded terrorists were staying in Pakistan and no action was taken against them.

Before Khan’s speech, PM Modi had urged the world community to unite and fight against terrorism, indirectly referring to Pakistan. PM Modi’s speech was focused on terrorism, climate change and developmental works done in the country. He did not mention Kashmir in his speech.

